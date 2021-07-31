Winston-Salem man in hospital after drive-by shooting on Salem Crest Lane

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was taken to a hospital after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday afternoon, according to a Winston Salem Police Department news release.

At 4:13 p.m., officers responded to Salem Crest Lane when they were told about a shooting. Officers responded found a 30-year-old man lying near the road alone.

Police say the man was walking on the 2100 block of Salem Crest Lane when a vehicle drove by him, and someone in the suspect vehicle fired one round from the vehicle, hitting the man on the shoulder.

The victim was taken to a hospital, and his injuries are non-life-threatening.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The motive for this crime is unknown, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 3(36) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.