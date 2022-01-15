Winston-Salem man in critical condition after being shot by brother, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was taken to the hospital in critical condition Saturday after being shot by his brother, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 2:27 a.m., officers were sent to Thurmond Street when they were told about a person with a gun.

While officers were responding to the call, they learned the person was shooting and someone had been shot.

Officers found a 32-year-old Winston-Salem man, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The shooter was then identified as Daniel Moore, 32, of Winston-Salem, the victim’s brother.

While officers continued to provide life saving measures, additional officers found Daniel behind the residence and took him into custody.

Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services and the Winston Salem Fire Department arrived and took the 32-year-old man to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Daniel has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and is being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $40,000bond.

A photograph of him will not be released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.