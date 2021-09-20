Winston-Salem man found lying in front lawn after shooting dies; police begin homicide investigation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was shot and killed on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 12:00 p.m., Winston-Salem police officers responded to East Davidson Avenue when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found Nicolas McGregor, 23, of Winston-Salem, lying in the front lawn suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Forsyth County EMS responded and pronounced McGregor dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.