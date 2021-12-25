Winston-Salem man dies after shooting in apartment during attempted robbery, suspect in hospital charged with murder

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and a suspect in critical condition was charged with murder following a shooting in a Winston-Salem apartment on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 2:56 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to an apartment on New Walkertown Road when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found two men inside the apartment suffering from gunshot wounds, and they were both taken to the hospital.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, Roy Lewis Moore, 71, of Winston-Salem, died.

The other victim, a 37-year-old Winston-Salem man, is listed in critical condition.

Investigators say Moore was shot during an attempted robbery when shots were fired inside the apartment.

The suspect, Roman Robert Nelson Jr., 20, of Kernersville, is in a Greensboro hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

He remains in critical condition and is now in custody for the charge of murder, the release says.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.