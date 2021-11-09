Winston-Salem man dies after crash at intersection of Country Club Road, Piccadilly Drive

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man died on Monday after a crash last month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

On Oct. 16 around 5:09 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported crash at the intersection of Country Club Road and Piccadilly Drive.

The preliminary investigation showed that a Honda Fit, driven by Gary Wayne Combs, 72, of Wisnton_Salem, was making a left turn from Piccadilly Drive onto Country Club Road when he failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic for an unknown reason.

A Ford Escape crashed into Combs’ vehicle. Combs and the driver of the Escape suffered injuries and were taken to local medical facilities.

On Monday, Combs succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is the 27th motor vehicle fatality of 2021 compared to 22 at the same time in 2020.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.