Winston-Salem man dies after being thrown from motorcycle, hit by truck

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man on a motorcycle died after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 5:50 p.m., officers responded to a crash on US 421 southbound between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway.

Daniel Culp, 45, of Winston-Salem, was on a 2013 Yamaha FZ motorcycle going south on US 421. For unknown reasons at this time, Culp ran off the road to the left, hit the concrete median barrier and was thrown from his motorcycle.

He landed on the left-hand lane of US 421 northbound. At the same time, a 2014 Ford F150 was in the left-hand lane of US 421 northbound and hit Culp.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

US HWY 421 northbound and southbound was partially closed at Cloverdale Avenue for about 3.5 hours while the on-scene investigation was being completed.

Next of Kin for Culp has been notified.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.