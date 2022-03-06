Winston-Salem man arrested, charged with mugging ‘elderly’ woman for car keys in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested after he allegedly stole an “elderly” woman’s keys by force and took off with her car, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

At 9:47 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a larceny by the Circle K on the 100 block of Hickory Tree Road.

At the scene, deputies were told that a man took an “elderly” woman’s keys by force and stole her 1998 Oldsmobile car. Investigators were able to identify the suspect as Walter Ray Sykes, 36, of Winston-Salem.

Deputies put out a call to nearby law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the suspect and vehicle. The suspect allegedly has ties to Burlington, so Davidson County deputies also reached out to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Alamance County deputies came across the car and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver kept going. After a short chase, the car stopped due to a mechanical failure.

Sykes was arrested and charged with common law robbery and assault on a female in Davidson County, as well as possession of a stolen vehicle and felony fleeing to elude arrest in Alamance County.

He received a $120,000 secured bon.d