BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with indecent liberties after police were tipped off about the crime.

According to Burlington Police Department, they received information that David E. Carraher, 58, of Winston-Salem, was taking indecent liberties with a child.

Police opened an investigation and on July 11, Carraher was arrested and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. He posted bond and was released that day.

“Victim and Witness Assistance advocates have been on hand to walk the victim’s family through the judicial process. The Burlington Police Department encourages anyone with related information about this case to reach out to the department by calling (336) 229-3500,” Burlington Police Department wrote in their news release.