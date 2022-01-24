Winston-Salem man arrested after trying to shoot officers on South Broad Street, police say

Darryl Levon Click

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after trying to shoot officers during a struggle on South Broad Street in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At about 1:32 p.m. Sunday, Officer M.A. Evanofski was patrolling along the 1400 block of South Broad Street when she saw a vehicle that was partially in the road. She initially thought the vehicle may have been disabled.

When she approached the vehicle, she found Darryl Levon Click, 34, in the driver’s seat. She offered Click help in case the vehicle was disabled. Police say Click appeared to be impaired or intoxicated, and as Evanofski spoke with him, the man smoked a marijuana cigarette.

The officer told Click to get out of the vehicle. Police say Click then grabbed a handgun from the passenger area of the vehicle, sparking a physical struggle between the officer and the man.

Click allegedly tried to point the gun at Evanofski, but she managed to block his arm.

Evanofski called in back up, and Officer M.M. Davidson responded. Together the two officers were able to knock the gun out of Click’s hands for a moment before he managed to get the gun again.

Officer T.P. Fore also responded to the scene and joined the struggle.

Police say that Click managed to fire one shot from the gun. The gunshot, which was reportedly caught on body camera video, was inches away from Fore’s chest. Click unsuccessfully tried to fire the gun multiple times, police say.

The three officers were eventually able to get the gun out of Click’s hands and arrest him.

The officers were not hurt. Click was treated at the scene for a minor cut to his mouth.

In searching the vehicle and Click, officers also found a second handgun and about 56 grams of marijuana.

Click was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer, assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed gun and felony possession of marijuana. He received a $100,000 secured bond.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904.