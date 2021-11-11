Winston-Salem groups hosts roundtable to outline juvenile violence problems

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Thursday evening, Action4Equity will host a roundtable discussion that will allow grassroots organizations to speak about what they see on the ground in the fight against juvenile violent crimes.

The Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child Violence Prevention Community Roundtable begins at 6:30 and will run until 8:30 via Zoom.

Zoom Webinar | ID: 870 4725 9480 Password: SafeSchool

The roundtable will include leaders and activists from groups such as Youth Collaborative, Our Kijiji, Pastors, Triad Restorative Justice, 10K Fearless, Lit City, and Beating Up Bad Habits.

Per Action4Equity:

“The recent tragedy at Mt. Tabor High School spotlighted the worst fears of the unchecked epidemic of youth violence in our community, which has experienced an increased frequency of more serious, violent and gang-related infractions.

“As we continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic and the compounding consequences of student learning loss, mental health impact, sustained trauma and isolation, and heightened anxiety, our students and educators have returned to school buildings without a robust network of supports to meet these challenges.

“At the same time, reverting to familiar, exclusionary responses (law enforcement, school suspension) is an approach we have long known does not work and comes at extraordinary cost to people and to the community.

“There is a critical need for programs which are proven to be effective in providing youth and young adults with the skills, tools, and resources necessary to prevent youth disengagement and gang involvement in the first place.”