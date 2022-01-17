Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed Tuesday

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 18, according to the school system.

WS/FCS released the following statement on Monday afternoon:

“Due to continued hazardous road conditions on many neighborhood and secondary roads throughout Forsyth County, WS/FCS will be closed on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. For our high school students, please know the high school exam schedule will be pushed back one day and the make-up day scheduled for January 20, 2022, will be canceled. More specific information will come from your individual school. Please know that student, staff, and parent safety is of utmost importance. We will communicate any further scheduling changes for this week just as soon as any decisions are made.”