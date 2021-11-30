Gifts for Kids Web Banner 2021

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools votes to extend mandatory mask requirement

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WGHP file photo)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education on Tuesday voted to extend the mandatory mask requirement into December.

Everyone will be asked to wear face coverings in district buildings, facilities, and transportation.

Masking will be optional for indoor athletics and performing arts only while actively playing or performing. This is only for games and public performances. Masks remain mandatory during practices or while waiting to actively play or perform.

WS/FCS will monitor the number of cases and close contacts over the next two weeks and report the findings at the Dec. 14 meeting, the school system said in a news release.

This is when the next monthly vote, as mandated by the governor’s order, will take place.

