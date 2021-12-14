Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools votes to extend mandatory mask requirement

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education on Tuesday voted 4-3 to extend the mandatory mask requirement into January.

Everyone will be asked to wear face coverings in district buildings, facilities, and transportation.

Masking will be optional for indoor athletics and performing arts only while actively playing or performing. This is only for games and public performances. Masks remain mandatory during practices or while waiting to actively play or perform.

The board will address the issue again at its next meeting on Jan. 11.

