WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — In the last six days of the summer vacation, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School has begun to put the final touches on new security technology and protocols that will be in place across the district to make students and their parents feel safer and more secure the moment they step onto campus.

The 2022-2023 school year began and ended with harsh realities that students face with the death of a student at Mount Tabor High School during a shooting. More than a thousand miles away in Texas, a gunman shot and killed nearly two dozen students and teachers in an elementary classroom.

“It’s a scary thing to think about with everything that happened,” said Eastern Forsyth High School Senior Jocelyn Rangel. “People don’t think about it but going to school could be scarier than it seems.”

She is one of three students that FOX8 spoke with at Eastern Forsyth High School who said either they or their parents were anxious in some way about a return to campus in general.

To address their concerns and the concerns felt across the district, WS/FCS has introduced new protocols to better identify and communicate serious situations that occur on campus.

During the Mount Tabor incident on Sept. 1, there was some confusion and concern among parents and community members with the phrases that were used to describe the “lockdowns” that occurred while authorities searched for the suspect.

WS/FCS Chief Safety and Security/Emergency Management Officer Jonathan Wilson said better phrases will now be used to make sure parents and the community know what happens during these situations.

“When schools were using terms and locking places down, we just know that there were other terms we could have used to put parent’s mind at ease…So no matter what happens, we can use those five terms, and everyone should know what they mean,” Wilson said.

Those five phrases are:

Hold – When everyone should stay inside their classrooms and clear the halls

Secure – When everyone should stay inside the building

Lockdown – When everyone should hide and stay quiet

Evacuate – When everyone should leave the building

Shelter – When, in reference to a weather or hazardous event outside, everyone should be inside

The district’s new seven-person security team has also begun to finish the installation of new 360-degree cameras and keypads that will be placed throughout the school.

These are connected to a 2016 bond that provided money for school security.

The cameras will cover previous blind spots, while the keypads will allow students and faculty to move freely from locked building to locked building during the day, while unauthorized individuals will not be allowed in.

These keypads work using the student’s personal identification code.

Middle and high school campuses now have two mobile metal detectors that will be used mainly for large outdoor or indoor events where the public is invited.

However, these machines can also be used inside the buildings as needed.

“In the past, we’ve had TikTok videos where students say they’re going to do certain things or we have a threat that someone may bring something to campus that shouldn’t be here, so we do reserve the rights to use these,” Wilson said.