Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to offer free meals to kids in need all summer

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — For many children, school is one of a few reliable sources of food each day — until summer.

That’s why Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools plans to offer free summer meals to kids and teens ages 18 and younger.

Families do not need to fill out any paperwork. Just visit one of the 23 meal sites located throughout the county during mealtime, and the district will provide your child with a meal for free.

Monday through Thursday, meals are available at Ashley Elementary, Bolton Elementary, Cook Elementary, East Forsyth Middle, Easton Elementary, Flat Rock Middle, Forest Park Elementary, Gibson Elementary, Kennedy, Kernersville Elementary, Kimberley Park Elementary, Kimmel Farm Elementary, Konnoak Elementary, Middle Fork/ASU Academy, Mineral Springs Middle, North Forsyth High, North Hills Elementary, Old Town Elementary, Paisley, Petree Elementary, Smith Farm, Walkertown Elementary and Ward Elementary.

There are also 40 mobile sites. Text FOOD to 877-877 to find mobile meal sites near you. The district will provide a 7-day meal kit per child which will also include a gallon of milk.

WS/FCS will continue to offer 7-day meal bundle pick-ups at Atkins High School and Jefferson Middle School. The school district asks that any families seeking 7-day meal bundles to fill out an order form.

Summer Program Meal Sites

June 14 – Aug. 12

Monday – Thursday

Closed July 5

Will be open July 9

Mobile Delivery in the Community

June 14 – Aug. 12

Monday – Thursday

Closed July 5

Mobile Meals will run July 6 – 9 and pushed back by one day.

7 Day Meal Bundle Pick-up

June 14 – Aug. 12

Pick up Days: Monday or Wednesday

Pick up Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Fill the online order form to reserve bundles