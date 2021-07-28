Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools approves mask requirement for 1st quarter of 2021-2022 school year

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — In a meeting on Wednesday, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education voted to require masks for all students, staff and visitors 5 years old and older in all WS/FCS buildings and means of transportation for the first quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.

The requirement will be reassessed at the end of the first quarter. The mask requirement was adopted based on a recommendation by Superintendent Tricia McManus.

“Students need to be in schools with their teachers and peers,” McManus said. “It is my goal to have as many students in school as possible, safely. I visited summer schools where all the students were wearing masks, and the learning they were doing was amazing. We have worked closely with healthcare partners, local health providers, followed national and state trends and monitored the latest information on COVID cases in Forsyth County, and we feel this is the safest, most responsible way to return to school.”

WS/FCS will open for students on Monday, Aug. 23. About 54,000 students are expected to return to 81 elementary, middle and high schools.

The mask requirements approved by the board will be reviewed at the end of the first nine weeks.

At that time, the board will vote to reconsider a mask mandate or extend the requirement.