Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announces clear bag rule for all district events

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has announced a clear bag rule for all district events effective this week, according to a news release from the school system.

“The new guidelines are meant to provide a safe and secure environment for our students, parents, community members, athletes, staff, and officials,” the release said. “The rule will cover all events and venues at WS/FCS facilities including after-school activities like athletic contests, concerts, and large assemblies.”

Visitors will be prohibited from entering venues with camera cases, briefcases, backpacks, cinch bags, large purses, and similar items.

At athletic events or outdoor ceremonies, spectator chairs and blankets will be allowed but are subject to search.

Approved Bags:

Clear plastic or vinyl bags that do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag

Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle or strap

Medically necessary items (after proper inspection at the entrance)

Diaper bags (with an infant/toddler – after proper inspection at the entrance)

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to:

Purses larger than a clutch bag

Briefcases

Backpacks

Fanny packs

Cinch/Drawstring bags

Luggage of any kind

Computer bags/Camera Bags

For more information about the new policy, click here.