Winston-Salem firefighters put out fire after crash involving tractor-trailer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A tractor-trailer and truck caught fire during a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Firefighters and hazmat officials responded to the crash at the Deacon Boulevard and Shore Fair Drive intersection.

A fuel spill made the fire worse, fire officials say.

The call reporting the crash came in around 3:45 p.m.

Duke power officials were called to the scene to repair downed power lines.

The fire has been put out.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the crash is unknown.