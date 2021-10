WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Firefighters are on the scene of a dramatic fire consuming an outbuilding.

Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted that units were on the scene of a fire at an outbuilding at the 1000 block of Sprague Street.

The video shows a huge blaze consuming the structure.

Sprague Street has since reopened, and the fire department says that no one was hurt or displaced by this fire.