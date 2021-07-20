Winston-Salem fire captain talks about bridge rescue after driver led deputies on chase, jumped off overpass

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted out videos of a bridge rescue early Tuesday morning.

The rescue came after the driver led Forsyth County deputies on a chase.

According to investigators, the pursuit quickly turned into a rescue mission after the driver jumped from an overpass on Interstate 40.

Firefighters at Station 7 used their quick action training, potentially saving the suspect’s life.

According to Firefighter Captain Andrew Gray, the rescue mission took 20 minutes, which is standard for a rescue mission such as the one involving the victim on Tuesday.

“They train every day for different rescue disciplines, trench rescue, rope rescue, high angle, low angle, confined spaces, water, structural collapse, that’s the primary purpose of this job,” Gray said.

Gray said Tuesday’s rescue called for 12-15 personnel on the scene.

Gray said the station is considered a type 3 station, which includes:

Up to 40 personnel

Two Type III taskforces can combine to become a Type I taskforce

Completely self-sufficient for 72 hours

Designed to maintain 12 hours a day operation

Can respond with smaller response packages based on incident requirements

Capabilities include heavy concrete breaching and breaking, in addition to wood-frame structural responses

Gray said the last statewide operation was a water rescue during Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect from the rescue sustained serious injuries and is still in the hospital.

