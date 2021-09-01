Winston-Salem extends cash cards for vaccinations through mid-September

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE: $100 bills. (NEXSTAR)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The program giving out cash cards to adults receiving their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination has been extended.

The cards will now be available through September 13 at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health on Highland Avenue and at community vaccination events hosted by Forsyth Public Health.

The state decided to extend the cash card program offered by the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

Vaccinations are available at the Winston-Salem Health Department on Wednesday, and then from September 7-11 and on Monday, September 13.  

$100 cash cards are available for adults who receive their first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine, and $25 cash cards are available for people who take someone to receive their first dose. 

Cards will be available while supplies last. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

Follow FOX8 on Twitter