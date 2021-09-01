Winston-Salem extends cash cards for vaccinations through mid-September

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The program giving out cash cards to adults receiving their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination has been extended.

The cards will now be available through September 13 at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health on Highland Avenue and at community vaccination events hosted by Forsyth Public Health.

The state decided to extend the cash card program offered by the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

Vaccinations are available at the Winston-Salem Health Department on Wednesday, and then from September 7-11 and on Monday, September 13.

$100 cash cards are available for adults who receive their first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine, and $25 cash cards are available for people who take someone to receive their first dose.

Cards will be available while supplies last.