Prominent Winston-Salem attorney David Freedman dies of COVID complications at 64

David Freedman, a prominent Winston-Salem criminal-defense attorney, died on Friday from COVID-19 complications, according to an obituary posted by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes.

He was 64 and had been vaccinated.

Freedman has represented some of the most notable cases in the Piedmont Triad, including the Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens case. He began working in 2017 to overturn Corbett and Martens’ murder convictions.

He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1979 and then from its law school in 1982.

He moved to Winston-Salem after completing his law degree and worked as an attorney for nearly 40 years.

Freedman was most recently a partner in the law firm of Freedman, Thompson, Witt, Ceberio & Byrd.

Business North Carolina magazine named him the state’s best criminal defense attorney in 2006, he was listed by Best Lawyers in America for 15 years in a row and was selected recently by his peers to join the American College of Trial Lawyers.