Winston-Salem apartment fire leaves 20 people looking for place to stay (Daryl Matthews/WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An apartment fire in Winston-Salem on Wednesday afternoon left multiple people looking for a place to stay tonight.

Winston-Salem Fire Department Capt. Patrick Gibbs said the fire left five units at the Gardens at Country Club Apartments unlivable.

Twenty people were displaced as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department is still working to determine the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping find places for the families affected to stay.