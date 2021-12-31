Winston-Salem and High Point see increase in homicides, Greensboro sees slight dip in 2021

(WGHP) — Law enforcement agencies hope to find various ways to reduce homicides in the Triad in 2022 after some cities experienced an increase, while those who saw a decrease want it to be much more significant.

FOX8 looked at homicides in 2020 and 2021, specifically the locations where they happened.

In High Point, police responded to 14 homicide calls in 2020.

While they were contained to a central part of the city, the largest cluster was in the Green Street-Martin Luther King Boulevard area.

In 2021, while homicides continued to happen in those locations, they were also seen on the fringes of the city limits near Thomasville and Greensboro along the Eastchester Drive area.

Winston-Salem saw a large increase in homicides in 2021 compared to 2020 and years before.

In 2020, city police investigated 28 deaths with the largest group being south of Smith Reynolds Airport.

The city’s numbers jumped to 47 homicides in 2021.

While those appeared south of the airport, police responded to parts of the city that saw no homicides in 2020 such as the northwest, west and southwest corridors.

Greensboro was the only major city that saw a decrease in homicides.

From their historic year in 2020, 62 individuals were killed.

Those homicides happened, in large part, along O’Henry Boulevard.

In 2021, homicides happened further from downtown Greensboro towards New Summerfield.