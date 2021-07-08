Winston-Salem 10-year-old credited with saving family during house fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Ezikiel Sanchez, 10, happened to be awake around midnight when he saw flames inside his family’s rented Winston-Salem home. That’s when he went into action, first running to his sister’s room.

“I went to go get my shirt because this one was dirty, and I saw some light, and I went to go check in the kitchen, and it was a lot of fire,” Ezikiel Sanchez said. “I screamed there was a fire in the house, and then we ran out of the house.”

“My sister told me if my little brother hadn’t gone into her room and woken her up, she probably would have been hurt or something,” said Isai Sanchez, Ezikiel’s brother.

The family tells FOX8 they have two smoke detectors inside the home, but neither went off. They do admit one did not have batteries.

“I don’t know why the fire alarms didn’t go off,” Isai said.

The house has extensive damage to the back, with windows busted out, and the side of the house is charred.

While it will take time to replace everything lost in the fire, the family still feels fortunate.

“I’m so happy all my siblings are OK. I’m glad that we’re still alive, that’s the only thing that gives me a smile. That we’re OK and we’re alive,” Isai said.

Fire officials say the family used a lightweight multi-plug cord under a door to power a refrigerator, which caused the fire.

There were seven cats and dogs inside at the time of the fire. Luckily, they all were able to make it out alive as well.