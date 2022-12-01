BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington Police Department is responding to an Alamance County high school.

According to the Burlington Police Department’s Twitter, they are responding to an incident at Williams High School and the school is currently on lockdown.

A representative with the Burlington Police Department says there is nothing active at the school. Alamance Burlington School System tweeted that an “incident in the neighborhood” near Williams is the reason for the lockdown. Police are taking precautions to make sure nothing moves onto campus.

They say they will update with more information as it becomes available.