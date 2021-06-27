Wilkesboro police ask drivers on NC 16/18 to use caution while team investigates scene of crash

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Close-up of broken glass (Getty Images)

Close-up of broken glass (Getty Images)

WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers with the Wilkesboro Police Department are asking drivers to use caution on NC 16/18 on US 421 while the crash reconstruction team investigates the site of a crash earlier this month.

The team will be investigating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and the road will be open.

At 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, the WPD was told about a crash.

Police say the crash was caused by alcohol and speeding, and three people were left with serious injuries.

The crash reconstruction team is going over the site of the crash again to make sure investigators “have not missed anything.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter