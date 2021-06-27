Wilkesboro police ask drivers on NC 16/18 to use caution while team investigates scene of crash

WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers with the Wilkesboro Police Department are asking drivers to use caution on NC 16/18 on US 421 while the crash reconstruction team investigates the site of a crash earlier this month.

The team will be investigating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and the road will be open.

At 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, the WPD was told about a crash.

Police say the crash was caused by alcohol and speeding, and three people were left with serious injuries.

The crash reconstruction team is going over the site of the crash again to make sure investigators “have not missed anything.”