ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Wilkesboro man died in an Alexander County crash, troopers say.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, the state highway patrol responded to a fatal crash on NC 127 near Rink Dam Road in Alexander County.

A car was driving in the northbound lane, crossed the center line and hit a Prius driving southbound head-on.

Cierra Leshay Jones, 27, of Newton had non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Prius, James Wallace Thompson, 66, of Wilkesboro, was critically injured and taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. A woman and three children were also injured, but their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Everyone involved was wearing their seatbelt. Early investigation indicates that drinking was a factor in the crash. Jones has been charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving, driving left of center and transporting an open container.

Additional charges are pending.