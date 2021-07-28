Wilkesboro crash kills 73-year-old man, injures 3 teens

(Courtesy of N.C. State Highway Patrol)

WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 73-year-old man was killed in a crash that injured three teenagers.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, a Toyota Prius was turning left out of a private driveway onto Edgewood Road in Wilkesboro on Tuesday. The Prius then collided with a Toyota Camry, which ran off the road and struck a utility pole.

The driver of the Prius died at the scene.

The 18-year-old driver of the Camry and two juvenile passengers were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

