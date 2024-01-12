WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing a felony charge after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student while teaching at Wilkes Central High School, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 4, deputies got a report about the alleged inappropriate relationship.

Brittany Calloway Hemric, 32, of Hamptonville, has been taken into custody and is being charged with one count of felony indecent liberties with a student.

Wilkes County Schools says that Hemric began working with the school district in Aug. 2018 and was a classroom teacher at Wilkes Central High School.

The school district confirmed that it placed Hemric on suspension on Jan. 5

You can read WCS’s full statement below:

Brittany Hemric was employed by Wilkes County Schools in August 2018. She was a classroom teacher at Wilkes Central High School. Wilkes County Schools has worked closely with law enforcement in the investigation of the alleged conduct of the employee in question. That employee was suspended on January 5, 2024, pursuant to applicable North Carolina law. We will continue to assist law enforcement and other authorities in the investigation of this matter and will take further action as warranted by the results of this investigation and the disposition of the pending criminal charges. Wilkes County Schools

Deputies say that the investigation is active and ongoing.