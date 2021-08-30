POLL: Only 2 school districts are not requiring face masks in FOX8 viewing area; Wilkes County Schools calls emergency meeting

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — There are only two public school districts in the FOX8 viewing area that are not requiring students to wear masks: Wilkes County Schools and Stokes County Schools.

The question, however, could resurface in Wilkes County as the school board prepares for an emergency called meeting.

There are only two school districts in the FOX8 viewing area that aren't requiring face masks in schools. Do you think they should all require face masks? READ MORE: https://t.co/VB7ocsxMUp — FOX8 WGHP (@myfox8) August 30, 2021

The Wilkes County Schools Board of Education is set to discuss COVID-19 protocol at an emergency called meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

It is unclear if the district will consider implementing a face mask requirement.

If the district does choose to require face masks, Stokes County Schools would stand alone as the only school district in the viewing area where face masks are optional in schools.