Wilkes County EMS mourns death of paramedic from COVID-19 complications

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An emergency services department is mourning the loss of a paramedic to COVID-19.

Wilkes County EMS shared on their Facebook page that John Thomas Ring, affectionately known as Ringo, passed away from complications from COVID-19 on Monday.

“He leaves behind a void within our EMS family that will never be filled,” they wrote.

Ring had worked for WCEMS for four years.

Director Timothy Pennington said; “Ringo displayed traits that we all should strive to have. A humble and faithful public servant to all no matter the situation. Never a negative word towards anyone, always positive. Always wanting to be better. Always wanting to learn more. Always willing to help others. Always dedicated to his family and work-family. Always pushing himself to be better. Always deeply cared for his patients. Always enjoyed talking and spending time with everyone. Always a friend to anyone. Much more not named here. Ringo taught us all lessons that will never be forgotten.”

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Additional information will be posted via social media outlets.