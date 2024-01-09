WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was arrested in Tennessee after a North Carolina double homicide has been returned to the state.

Darwin Joel Aplicano Rizo, 30, and Milton Eduardo Moncado Lopez, 21, were found dead at a home on Boone Trail in North Wilkesboro. A little while later, an injured victim was found during a traffic stop.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 2, the suspect, identified as Allison Edwardo Martinez, was taken into custody by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office when he was found sleeping in a car at a rest stop on I-81 in Greene County, Tennessee.

He was charged with attempted murder and two counts of first-degree murder. On Jan. 8, he waived extradition and was transported back to Wilkes County, where he is expected in court on Wednesday.