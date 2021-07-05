Wilkes County deputy on administrative leave after shooting involving murder suspect

WILKES COUNTY, N.C.

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Wilkes County deputy shot a man accused of murder this weekend.

Thomas Billings was accused of stabbing Tracy Rash to death after she had allegedly taken out protective order against him due to domestic violence. He was shot and killed by Wilkes County deputies.

More details are expected to be available later Monday.

At least one deputy is on administrative leave after the shooting, which is standard procedure. The State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case, which is also standard procedure.

