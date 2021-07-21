Wife of Guilford County detention officer allegedly attacked by inmate gives update on husband’s condition after surgery

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County detention officer allegedly attacked by an inmate had surgery Wednesday to repair multiple facial fractures, according to his wife.

Candy Kaminsky said Officer Sheldon Kaminsky got out of surgery to reconstruct his cheekbones using two titanium plates shortly before 3 p.m.

Deputies say Kaminsky, 71, was the victim of an unprovoked attack on July 15.

Candy Kaminsky told FOX8 on Tuesday that her husband had been unconscious, sedated and on a ventilator inside the Mose Cone Hospital Intensive Care Unit since the attack.

Doctors said the veteran officer tolerated Wednesday’s surgery well.

Kaminsky also has serious brain trauma, including bleeding on the brain.

The doctors do not plan on trying to wake Kaminsky today or tomorrow. They will reevaluate at the end of the week to see how to move forward. They will look at options on how to take him off the ventilator.

There are no plans to do surgery on his brain, Candy Kaminsky said. The neurosurgeon said to wait and see, for now.

Elijah J. Evans, 21, has been charged in connection with the attack.

Court documents reveal Evans was in the detention center for allegedly assaulting an officer and resisting arrest. He has additionally been charged with felony assault on an on-duty detention officer inflicting serious injury and felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury.