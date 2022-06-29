RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County woman is facing a murder charge following the death of a Seagrove firefighter, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers came to a residence on Ridge Road on Saturday after getting a report about an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police identified the victim as local firefighter Mishael James “Mj” Auman. Emergency Medical Services took Mj to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives and the District Attorney’s Office determined there was probable cause to arrest Heather Hicks Auman, Mj’s wife, on murder charge in connection with her husband’s death..

On Wednesday, Heather was arrested at her home and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where she was served the warrant for first-degree murder.

Heather was denied bond and will have a first appearance in the Randolph County District Court on Friday.

The investigation is active and ongoing.