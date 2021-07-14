Widespread violence causing concerns in the Piedmont Triad

(WGHP) — As crime rates involving guns continue to rise, local law enforcement and leaders in the communities are looking for ways and programs to curb gun violence.

Winston-Salem police reported 19 homicides so far in 2021, up by four from the same time in 2020. High Point police reported its 11th homicide, up 350 percent from 2020, and Greensboro reported its latest shooting at a nightclub in the downtown area.

Winston-Salem Police Department Capt. Steven Tollie said nationwide homicides have increased, and locally they want the community members to work as a team with them to combat this violence.

Tollie said sometimes victims who are shot tend not to work with the police in finding the shooters.

Tollie said they are also starting a program called the called ShotSpotter Program.

“We are in the process, very close to rolling out a program that we refer to as a ShotSpotter Program that will assist us in more rapidly arriving in the area of gunfire after the crime occurs. This new technology I believe, will assist us in getting to shooting crimes quicker, making more arrests to offenders that are on those scenes before they have an opportunity to flee,” Tollie said.

Local leaders like Greensboro chapter NAACP President Rev. C. Bradley Hunt II said the youth is not to blame.

“I don’t think that young people are responsible for this violence and crime. I think that we have failed them as it relates to giving them the opportunity and resources and support that it needs to be successful,”

he said.

New Light Church in Greensboro along with Guilford County Schools have worked together to start a program helping to mentor, teach, kids that have been suspended from school.

Hunt, along with other pillars in the community, are working to get more programs started for the youth to put them on the right path.

He also believes assistance from city leaders will help fund more programs in the Triad.