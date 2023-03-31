RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Governor Roy Cooper ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday, April 3, in honor of former North Carolina Senator David Hoyle who passed away on Wednesday.

Hoyle served nine terms in the North Carolina Senate and also served as secretary of the N.C. Department of Revenue.

His funeral will be held on April 3 in Gaston County.

FILE – North Carolina state Sen. Tony Rand, D-Cumberland, left; state Sen. David Hoyle, D-Gaston, center; and state Sen. Marc Basnight, D-Dare, share a laugh, June 30, 2005, during a recess in the Senate floor session in Raleigh, N.C. Hoyle, a powerful force on taxes, economic development and education within state government when Democrats last controlled the General Assembly, died on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at age 84, his son said. (AP Photo/Karen Tam, File)

“Senator Hoyle’s practical business experience and compassion for the people of North Carolina were evident during his service as mayor, a state senator and as Secretary of Revenue,” Gov. Cooper said. “He will be remembered for his willingness to challenge the status quo, as well as for his warmth, wit and friendship.”

“David was a champion for the business community and college accessibility,” said current Senate leader Phil Berger, who also served with him in the chamber. Rand and Basnight died in 2020.

In addition to his son, Hoyle’s survivors include his wife, Linda; a daughter, Lonnia Beam; three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.