(WGHP) — All flags at state facilities in North Carolina will be flying at half-staff on Saturday from sunrise to sunset, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration.

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, Nov. 18, in honor of former NC House of Representative Edith Marie “Doughtie” Warren who passed away on Saturday.

She was the first woman to serve as Pitt County Commissioner in 1996 and the first woman elected to represent District 8 of the NC House in 1998, which is a position she served until her retirement in 2012.

“I am saddened by the passing of Former State House member Edith Warren who represented eastern NC for years with passion, effectiveness and dedication,” Cooper said. “It was my honor and privilege to work with her, and Kristin and I send her family and friends our prayers and deepest condolences.”

Services for Warren will be held on Saturday in Farmville.