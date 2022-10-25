GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – You may already have filled out your paperwork for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program.

We know that there are lawsuits and court rulings that confuse us – if the Supreme Court one day said the program could go forward, how could another court stop it? – but you may be eager to get your $10,000 or $20,000 credit and initiated the paperwork when it became available on Oct. 17.

There’s no rush. You don’t have to complete the form until Dec. 31, 2023. And if you live in North Carolina, you might want to hold off a save a few coins.

First, the forgiveness: Under the federal program, individuals making less than $125,000 in annual income will be eligible for student loan forgiveness up to $10,000, and that becomes $20,000 for individuals who received a Pell Grant (which means they started with a lower income base). There are an estimated 1.9 million of you and your neighbors affected by this.

Under federal law, you don’t have to income pay taxes on whichever amount for which you receive credit. That’s a carryover from the American Rescue Plan, which adopted Section 108(f)(5) of the Internal Revenue Code.

But you may also recall that shortly after the program was announced, the North Carolina Department of Revenue said this: “The North Carolina General Assembly did not adopt Section 108(f)(5) of the IRC for purposes of the state income tax. Therefore, student loan forgiveness excluded pursuant to IRC 108(f)(5) is currently considered taxable income in North Carolina. See N.C. Stat. 105-153.5(c2)(22). The Department of Revenue is monitoring any further enactments by the General Assembly that could change the taxability of student loan forgiveness in North Carolina.”

So suddenly, as a North Carolina resident, you were looking at being one of only four states in which the income was taxable by the state (Minnesota, Indiana and Mississippi are the others).

But here is why waiting might be a good thing: North Carolina’s personal income tax rate is 4.99%, but in 2023 that goes down to 4.75%, meaning that whatever you would have to pay, that amount would be reduced by about 4.4%.

Now all of this likely has your head spinning, and questions may be popping out of your eyeballs. Let us try to answer a few of them.

The IRS said it was reducing the personal tax rate this year because of the pandemic. Wouldn’t that make my taxes lower anyway?

You would think so, but not for your state taxes. The lower tax rate by the IRS reduces the percentage of your adjusted gross income that you are required to pay in taxes. The state uses the AGI for its calculations, but the federal tax bill is not a factor in calculating that figure.

I thought North Carolina was already flush with cash. Why would the state need more of my money now when it plans to take even less later?

The state did report an approximately $6 billion budget surplus, so Gov. Roy Cooper wonders the same thing you are: “Legislative leaders need to find a solution that treats student loan forgiveness the same way they handled the PPP loan forgiveness that many of them received. Republican legislators were quick to help businesses and should now fix this fundamental unfairness for many hardworking people who will get hit hard by this.”

OK, so why isn’t that good enough?

If you live in the northern half of Guilford County or anywhere in Rockingham County, your man has the answer. That’s state Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden), and he says no deal on reducing your tax bill. His reasoning sounds a little like politics. Berger told reporters “that he didn’t see a need to take any action. He said such an exemption would be unfair when compared to people who must pay income tax on the monetary value of credit card debt and mortgage loan reductions. And Berger also questioned whether Biden had a basis in federal law to declare the forgiveness,” The Associated Press reported.

OK, given all of that, when would I possibly even get my money?

When the program is implemented and your application is accepted, your monthly payment would go down by half, and you could gain more time to pay the debt as well, based on your income and status. The calculations vary, but an example used in The White House’s worksheet is this: “A typical single public school teacher with an undergraduate degree (making $44,000 a year) would pay only $56 a month on their loans, compared to the $197 they pay now under the most recent income-driven repayment plan, for annual savings of nearly $1,700.”