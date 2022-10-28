(WGHP) — Flags in North Carolina will be at half-staff until sunset Friday to honor former NC Senator Stan Bingham.

He died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper.

Bingham, a Winston-Salem native, served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994.

He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 in 2000.

He served eight terms.

His cause of death has not been released at this time.

Representatives from Davidson County are calling Bingham’s death unexpected.

“Senator Bingham was a hard-working and thoughtful public servant who diligently represented the people of his district in addition to all of his other community efforts to improve the lives of others,” Cooper said.

People, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly flags at half-staff Friday.