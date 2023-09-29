RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — All flags at state facilities have been lowered to half-staff.

Governor Roy Cooper ordered the lowering in honor of Senator Dianne Feinstein who died on Thursday.

Representing the state of California since 1992, Feinstein was the first female president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1978 and the city’s first female mayor.

She was also one of the first female senators to serve the state of California and the first woman to head the Senate Intelligence Committee and to serve as the Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat.

Flags are to remain at half-staff until her interment, which will be announced at a later date.

“Senator Feinstein was a trailblazer who fought gun violence and pushed for greater oversight during her historic decades in office,” Cooper said. “Her leadership brought people together to make meaningful progress on issues that stretched far beyond the California border and our prayers are with her friends and family during this difficult time.”