Who’s putting up Christmas lights in the Triad? See the gallery, and share your photos!

(WGHP) — Thanksgiving has come and gone, and, for many, that means the official start of the Christmas season.

String lights are stretching across homes, inflatable Santas are popping up in yards and Christmas trees are beginning to appear in living rooms.

To get ready, we want to see your holiday light displays!

To submit a photo, click the “Submit Photo” button below, and include the town or city where you set up your lights. Your photo may appear in our photo gallery and on TV.

Please only submit your photo once, and we appreciate your patience as the FOX8 team reviews all photos before adding them to our gallery.