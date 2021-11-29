Who’s putting up Christmas lights in the Triad? See the gallery, and share your photos!

Gifts for Kids Web Banner 2021

  (Photo from 2020) My name is Shannon Calderon. My address is 4734 Millers Mill Rd in Trinity. My husband and I have decorated our whole front yard with more than 10,000 lights and we would like to share our work with others in the community.
(WGHP) — Thanksgiving has come and gone, and, for many, that means the official start of the Christmas season.

String lights are stretching across homes, inflatable Santas are popping up in yards and Christmas trees are beginning to appear in living rooms.

To get ready, we want to see your holiday light displays!

To submit a photo, click the “Submit Photo” button below, and include the town or city where you set up your lights. Your photo may appear in our photo gallery and on TV.

Please only submit your photo once, and we appreciate your patience as the FOX8 team reviews all photos before adding them to our gallery.

