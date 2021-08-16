Who should get a third COVID-19 vaccine shot, and where can I get one in the Piedmont Triad?

(WGHP) — The CDC and the FDA are recommending that people with severely weakened immune systems get an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of Friday.

The CDC says that immunocompromised people who are fully vaccinated account for more than 40% of breakthrough cases and could face serious and prolonged illness if they contract the virus.

A third shot is recommended for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, including people undergoing cancer treatment, stem cell or organ transplant recipients, people living with HIV or those who are receiving immunosuppressive treatments. A full list of conditions can be found on CDC’s website.

The CDC recommends that the extra dose be of the same series taken before and it should be administered at least four weeks after becoming fully vaccinated.

Patients must be 18 or older to receive the Moderna vaccine or 12 and older to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The lists below include only counties and pharmacies that have released information about third COVID-19 vaccine shots. As more counties and pharmacies release information, they will be added to the lists.

Counties

Alamance County – Alamance County expects to begin offering third COVID-19 vaccine shots sometime this week. The county is waiting on the standing order from the State Medical Director and the Medical Director.

Randolph County – Randolph County is working to review the information before deciding when to move forward with third COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Davidson County – Davidson County is not offering a third dose at this time. The county expects their orders to be updated quickly, but county providers will not be able to start Monday morning. Once the orders are updated, the county will release guidance for those who will be eligible.

Pharmacies

CVS — CVS is prepared to begin administering a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday (8/14) to eligible immunocompromised patients according to guidelines shared by the CDC. CVS strongly encourages eligible patients to schedule an appointment for a third dose at CVS.com. Patients are now able to begin scheduling vaccination appointments on CVS.com.

Walgreens — Walgreens is administering a third dose to certain immunocompromised people at locations nationwide, following FDA’s emergency use authorization and new guidance from the CDC, according to a Walgreens news release. Same-day appointments will be available on a walk-in basis at select Walgreens stores. Patients should bring their vaccination record to appointments and will be required to attest to their eligibility.