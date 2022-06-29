LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Someone in Lexington won $10,000. The question is who?

On Wednesday, the North Carolina Education Lottery reported that a winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased at the Murphy USA on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington.

“Congrats to the lucky player who won $10,000 in last night’s #MegaMillions drawing!” the lottery said in a Twitter post. “… Way to go!”

On Tuesday, both Mega Millions and Powerball prizes topped $300 million, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot stood at a $328 million annuity that is worth $186.3 million in cash.

Powerball’s jackpot climbed to $365 million, or $207.5 million cash, for Wednesday’s drawing.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.