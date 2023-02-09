ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Whitsett was arrested in connection to an overdose death last year, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, deputies responded to a suspected opioid overdose death on Swepsonville-Saxapahaw Road, which is south of Graham.

The ACSO Street Crimes Division took over the death investigation.

Probable cause was obtained to arrest Michael Monroe Patton II, 42, of Whitsett, for sell/deliver of heroin to the deceased victim, the release says.

On Friday, Jan. 27, Patton was arrested at his home and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.