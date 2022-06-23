WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) – A Guilford County family is searching for answers behind who hit their young son and sped away.

On June 9, 10-year-old Liam Jones was hit on North Carolina Highway 61 in Whitsett, according to his family.

“We’re happy he’s here, but still a lot of unanswered questions as to why it happened, why he was just left in the middle of the road,” said Tiffany Jones, the young child’s mother. “God gave us…more time with him.”

Jones told FOX8 her son was playing basketball outside in the front yard with his older sister around 2 p.m. when at one point, the ball bounced towards the highway where the speed limit is 55 miles per hour.

“He just was at the white line,” Jones said. “He just picked up his ball, and there was no car until there was a car.”

Jones heard a horn from inside the house and the screams from her daughter as she ran outside.

Jones told FOX8 her son was dragged to the other side of the street more than 20 feet from where he was hit by a dark-colored Toyota 4Runner traveling south down the road.

She said he was knocked unconscious as the driver kept going. Jones held her son as tears filled her eyes.

“At this point, I didn’t even know if I was going to have my boy in an hour,” she said.

The 10-year-old was rushed to a local hospital. He had a concussion and road rash all over his body, including his arms, shoulders, face and back.

Jones told FOX8 he was released from the hospital in seven hours.

“Analysis, blood work twice, several X-rays, CT scans, and everything was perfect,” Jones said.

The scars on the outside may be healed, but the ones inside are still fresh.

“It has been sleepless nights and a lot of pain,” she said. “My little boy just wants an apology. We just want to know why he was left there.”

There are questions the family hopes to be answered by the person driving that day.

“There’s a lot of frustration in not knowing where he is,” Jones said. “Why was it OK for him to go live his life when he probably could’ve taken ours.?”

Her son is not letting what happened hold him back from playing his favorite sport, basketball, and living out his dreams. He’s back at team practices.

“It means so much that we were able to keep him…so that’s just what we keep turning our focus to…just praising God for His blessings,” Jones said.

Jones has a message for the person behind the wheel:

“I just pray that you come forward or Jesus just reigns His glory upon you, and you realize what you’ve done was very traumatizing. But you did not steal my baby, and you did not steal his strength, and you did not steal his independence. He has all that, and you will never be able to take that from us,” Jones said.

North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.