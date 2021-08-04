Which Triad COVID-19 vaccination sites are offering $100 cards?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina is now offering $100 Summer Cards at some vaccine sites across the state to offset the time and transportation costs of getting vaccinated, according to an NC Department of Health and Human Services.

From August 4 through August 31, $100 Summer Cards are available to anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a participating site — while supplies last.

The vaccination sites here locally participating in this incentive program are:

Forsyth County:

8025 North Pointe Blvd, Ste 235, Winston Salem NC 27106

August 2-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-27, 30-31

Wilkes County:

306 College St, Wilkesboro NC 28697

August 2-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-27, 30-31

Guilford County

2630 E Florida St, Greensboro NC 27401

August 4, 11, 18, 25

There is still a $25 incentive for people who drive someone to get their vaccine.