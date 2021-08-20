Which Piedmont Triad schools are requiring masks for the 2021-2022 school year?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As the Delta variant and spiking numbers continue across the state, schools are looking to masks mandates as the school year kicks into gear.

The data and the numbers have been changing day-to-day and many school districts have set and then amended them later. Here’s the full list of schools in the Piedmont-Triad and their current masking policy as the 2021-2022 school year kicks into gear.

REQUIRED:

Alamance-Burlington Schools

Asheboro City Schools

Caswell County Schools

Davie County Schools

Guilford County Schools

Lexington City Schools

Montgomery County Schools

Mt. Airy City Schools

Rockingham County Schools

Surry County Schools

Thomasville City Schools

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

OPTIONAL:

Davidson County Schools

Randolph County Schools

Stokes County Schools

Wilkes County Schools

Yadkin County Schools

As cases go up or down and the information evolves, it is likely that these mandates will evolve along with it. As always, we will update information as it changes.