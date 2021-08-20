Which Piedmont Triad schools are requiring masks for the 2021-2022 school year?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As the Delta variant and spiking numbers continue across the state, schools are looking to masks mandates as the school year kicks into gear.
The data and the numbers have been changing day-to-day and many school districts have set and then amended them later. Here’s the full list of schools in the Piedmont-Triad and their current masking policy as the 2021-2022 school year kicks into gear.
REQUIRED:
- Alamance-Burlington Schools
- Asheboro City Schools
- Caswell County Schools
- Davie County Schools
- Guilford County Schools
- Lexington City Schools
- Montgomery County Schools
- Mt. Airy City Schools
- Rockingham County Schools
- Surry County Schools
- Thomasville City Schools
- Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
OPTIONAL:
- Davidson County Schools
- Randolph County Schools
- Stokes County Schools
- Wilkes County Schools
- Yadkin County Schools
As cases go up or down and the information evolves, it is likely that these mandates will evolve along with it. As always, we will update information as it changes.