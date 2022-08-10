GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County commissioners on Tuesday approved the distribution of another $41 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan.

This distribution paid for seven projects that include a broad range of community facilities and infrastructure improvements that are designed to help communities across the county, officials said in a release.

Board Chair Melvin “Skip” Alston said in the release that the distribution was planned to “make transformational improvements” designed to “deliver jobs, economic opportunity and improved quality of life for all county residents.”

Topping the list approved Tuesday is $15 million for the city of Greensboro to help complete the Windsor Chavis Nocho Community Complex in East Greensboro that will bring together a library with recreational and educational facilities. Voters in Greensboro last month approved a $70 million bond project that includes an allocation for this facility, too.

Grants of more than $12 million to Summerfield, Oak Ridge and Stokesdale that will expand and improve water delivery systems.

Other than the dollars for Greensboro, specific items on the list commissioners OKd were:

$7.8 million to Summerfield, with $5.5 million for a feasibility study and initial implementation of a new water system and $2.3 million for the Bandera Farms Park, a 115-acre project along I-73.

$5.5 million to Pleasant Garden to construct a 4-mile water/sewer line to serve the business district.

$5.94 million to Gibsonville for a new water tank.

$3.57 million to Oak Ridge for the initial phase of its water project (like Summerfield) and $305,000 for a community center at Redmond House at Oak Ridge Town Park.

$3,113,038 to Stokesdale for about 5 miles of new water line to secure a second source of water.

$200,000 for water infrastructure to serve fire protection along Highway 62 in Southwest Guilford County.

The county’s release said more than 75 requests for $280 million had been received, and those were adjusted into a $68 million list by County Manager Michael Halford. The county received $104 million from the program approved by Congress in 2021 to help rebuild from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and now has allocated about $59 million of that, the release said.

Commissioners seek public input on ideas and priorities at their Guilford County COVID Recovery Funding website.